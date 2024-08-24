DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.55. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 94,296 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

