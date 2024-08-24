Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $204.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $198.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.57.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $196.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.