Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

