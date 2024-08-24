Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $46.53 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,994.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

