e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.