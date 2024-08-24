East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 7,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

