Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 34.2%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) fell 34.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 406,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 172,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.59. The stock has a market cap of £36.92 million, a PE ratio of -900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

