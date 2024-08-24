Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Down 34.2%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) fell 34.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 406,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 172,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
