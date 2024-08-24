Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 538.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 84.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 73,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

ECL stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

