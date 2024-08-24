Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDIT

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.