Edward John Redmond Sells 20,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$199,400.00.

Edward John Redmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Edward John Redmond acquired 438 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$3,920.10.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 6.4 %

TSE:BDI opened at C$10.10 on Friday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4261585 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDI

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.