EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. EHang updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

EHang Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of EHang stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. EHang has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $971.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

