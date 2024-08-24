Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.84.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 199.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

