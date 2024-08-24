Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.35

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.35 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 140.20 ($1.82). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.81), with a volume of 18,827 shares traded.

Eleco Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of £114.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,633.33 and a beta of 0.83.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

