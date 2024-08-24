Elizabeth Meloy Hepding Sells 7,500 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $440,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

