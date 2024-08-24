Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.22. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 779 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,554 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 11.77% of Ellomay Capital worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

