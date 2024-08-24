Emeren Group Ltd to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOL. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Emeren Group Stock Up 4.3 %

SOL stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.65. Emeren Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.50.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.