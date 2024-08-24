Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11). Approximately 2,140,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,998,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.00 million, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, titanium, and other minerals. It holds 75% interest in the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and 70% interest in the Walton project located in Yerilgee greenstone belt near Perth.

