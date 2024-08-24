ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.43

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $7.60. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4,616 shares trading hands.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.4049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

