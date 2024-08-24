Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

