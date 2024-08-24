Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Critical Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -193.49% -805.57% -105.85% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plus Therapeutics and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 453.63%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Endologix.

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Endologix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 1.68 -$13.32 million ($3.04) -0.48 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endologix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

