Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.97. 1,880,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,545,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.