Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ENVX stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

