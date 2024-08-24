Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

