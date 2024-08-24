Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enstar Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enstar Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.