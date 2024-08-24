Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $229.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
