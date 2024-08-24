Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

