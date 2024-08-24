Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE ENV opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

