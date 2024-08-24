Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,469,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 93,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $86.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

