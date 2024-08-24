Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FCN opened at $223.44 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

