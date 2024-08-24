Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 173.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carter’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

