Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YDEC. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 12.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

YDEC stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

