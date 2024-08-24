Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,883 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.