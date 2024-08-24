Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,101 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,858,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $121.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

