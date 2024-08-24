Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,799 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 309.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 8.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.3 %

ORI stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

