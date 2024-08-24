Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

