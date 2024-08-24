Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

