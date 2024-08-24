Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $206,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.56, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,275. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

