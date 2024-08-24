Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $206,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,103 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.56, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,275. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
