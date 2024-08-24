Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $241,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

