Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 179,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.99 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

