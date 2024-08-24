Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nextracker by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT opened at $42.11 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nextracker’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

