Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 246.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

FAF opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

