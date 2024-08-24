Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

