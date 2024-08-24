Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

