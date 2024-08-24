Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of Envista worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Envista stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

