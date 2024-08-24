Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $298.69 and last traded at $297.49, with a volume of 4591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.