Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Down 2.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 136,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,838,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 568.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

