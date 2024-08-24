Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 767,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

