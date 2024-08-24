Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

