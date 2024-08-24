Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.55.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
