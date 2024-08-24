Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foxtons Group plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYFree Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foxtons Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Foxtons Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

