Eric W. Roberts Acquires 5,000 Shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,371.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CalciMedica Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. CalciMedica comprises 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.56% of CalciMedica worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research raised CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

