Erica Schultz Sells 9,556 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,904,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 6th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,591.29.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,924,615.80.

CFLT opened at $21.36 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Confluent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

